June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

IDF: Israeli troops kill Gaza man armed with axe

The two men succeeded in damaging the border fence before IDF soldiers arrived and responded with live fire.

By
June 4, 2018 14:41
1 minute read.
Axe seized at Gaza border, June 4, 2018

Axe seized at Gaza border, June 4, 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The IDF killed a Palestinian man armed with an axe during his and a second Palestinian's attempt to breach the Gaza border fence Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's unit said in a statement.

The two men succeeded in damaging the border fence before IDF soldiers arrived and responded with live fire, the statement said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

The incident comes after weeks of Palestinian protests in Gaza, designated the "Great March of Return," during which demonstrators have thrown stones and Molotov cocktails at troops, and tried to breach the border fence. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by the IDF.

Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have launched dozens of rockets and incendiary kites, which have sparked fires throughout the Gaza border region, into Israeli territory. In response, the IDF has struck multiple Hamas targets in Gaza over the past several weeks.

Further large protests are expected this coming Friday to mark "Naksa Day," the annual commemoration of the Arab armies' defeat in the 1967 Six Day War on June 5.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

June 4, 2018
Palestinian ‘Naksa Day’ protests come amid heightened Gaza tensions

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut