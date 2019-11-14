Israel Katz: Targeted assassination of PIJ leaders sends warning

Israel's targeted assassination of top terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have proven to be an effective deterrence and should be a seen as a warning to the region against those who seek to harm Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio on Thursday morning.

He spoke three days after Israel killed PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a surgical strike in Gaza that marked Israel’s clear return to to targeted assassinations after six-month debate in the security cabinet about the matter.

In May, Israel had also killed Hamas financier Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, 34, as part of a larger retaliatory strike against rocket fire.

The fact that the Egyptians reported that halting such targeting killings was a PIJ request for a restoration of calm , shows how effective this policy in deterring further violence.

This policy “has proven itself,” Katz said. There was a clear message here, “not just to the PIJ,” but “to the region as a whole."

The PIJ differs from Hamas, even though both are dedicated to the destruction of Israel, Katz said. Hamas cooperates with Iran, but the PIJ is a clear “Iranian proxy,”Katz said.

The fact that Hamas did not join the PIJ in launching rockets against Israel over the last two days proves that Israeli deterrence works. It’s absence from the last two days of violence, is an achievement for Israel, he said.

Deputy Defense Minister Avi Dichter told Army Radio it had been clear from the start that the PIJ would respond to the assassination, the open question had been whether Hamas would join in.

"Why didn't Hamas enter this latest round, because it knew what the Israeli response would be," he said. He agreed with Katz that its absence was the result of past IDF actions against it.

Dichter rejected reports that Israel had agreed to halt the targeted assassinations, stating that the only clear message Israel had was that, “for calm, they will get clam, if they fire, we will fire.”

"This message is not just for the PIJ, but for Hamas," Dichter said. He added, that those who plan and execute terror attacks against Israel will be targeted.

Former defense minister and Yisrael Beytenu Party head Avigdor Liberman told Army Radio that it was a mistake to read too much into Hamas restraint, warning that in three years it would be making to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The United States supports Israel’s decision to use targeted assassinations in pursuit of its self-defense, Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Schenker did not appear phased by the IDF’s resumption of targeted assassinations, and spoke of his support for Israel’s decision to slay al-Ata.