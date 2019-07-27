One Palestinian dead, 56 wounded at weekly Gaza riots

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2019.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
One 23-year-old Palestinian died of his wounds of Friday and 56 more were wounded from IDF fire during the latest weekly Gaza protest along the border fence, according to Palestinian Healthy Ministry reports.
The report said that 38 were injured by live ammunition fire; some 22 of the injured were children and three were women.
Thousands gathered along the Gaza border fence on Friday for the weekly "March of Return" protests.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday
that the Palestinian leadership has decided to “halt” all agreements signed with Israel, and has reached out to Hamas offering to end the dispute between the movement and his ruling Fatah faction.
However, Abbas did not say how the PA would “halt work” related to the agreements signed between the Palestinians and Israel.
Last week, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that 34 protesters were injured, including a 17-year-old who was seriously wounded after being hit in the stomach by IDF fire.
Thousands of Gazans have been protesting along the security fence on a weekly basis taking part in the March of Return demonstrations, which began March 30, 2018.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>