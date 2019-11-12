Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

PLO's Hanan Ashrawi: Israel committed war crimes, must answer for them

“On orders from the highest political echelons, the Israeli army is launching an assault on the Palestinian people."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 14:54
Hanan Ashrawi

PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Israel’s return to the illegal and criminal policy of extrajudicial assassination and its wilful disregard for the lives of the Palestinian civilian population is reckless and criminal,” said Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, a top Palestinian official within the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

Speaking Tuesday, hours after Israel assassinated Islamic leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in a precision airstrike against his home in the Gaza Strip, Ashrawi accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “exploiting the culture of impunity to commit unchecked crimes and provoke a grave escalation for petty political and personal gain.”
 
She said, “On orders from the highest political echelons, the Israeli army is launching an assault on the Palestinian people, providing cover for the cold-blooded extrajudicial killing of a civilian in Hebron on Monday then ordering the assassination of two senior figures in Gaza City and Damascus by bombing their homes and targeting their families.”
 
Omar Haitham al-Badawi, a 22-year-old Palestinian, was killed Monday in a clash with IDF forces at the Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.
 
“This pre-meditated escalation has wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip,” Ashrawi continued.  “These acts constitute war crimes for which Israel must answer."


