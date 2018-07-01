The man who died twice: Report claims Palestinians staged Gazan's death

Ibraheem Abu Thuraya gestures during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 15, 2017. .
Videos showing the death of Ibrahim Abu Thurayya
, a double amputee that Palestinian officials claimed was killed by IDF sniper fire in protests near the Gaza border with Israel in 2017, were staged, a recent report by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) claimed.
Abu Thurayya, 29, was one of two Gazans killed in clashes with Israeli troops on December 17 of that year in protests against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abu Thurayya, a prominent activist, had previously lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike in 2008, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported at the time of his death.
Palestinian released two separate videos claiming to show the moment that Abu Thuraya was killed by Israeli troops, the CAMERA report stated. The two contradictory videos were taken at different times of day and show different participants. Similarly, the videos show a different location for Abu Thuraya's injury than that seen in a photo of his funeral, the report found.
Separately, an IDF investigation into Abu Thurayya's death concluded that Israeli snipers had ceased firing an hour before he was killed.
"This incident extends beyond the personal case of Abu Thurayya," the report concluded. "It demonstrates a propagandist mechanism of staging the injuring and killing of a person who eagerly anticipates his martyrdom and views it positively as his contribution to a campaign against the Jewish state."