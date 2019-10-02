Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Broward County, Florida commission passes anti-Israel boycott resolution

The Florida state legislature in 2016 passed an anti-BDS bill that prevents state institutions from investing in or contracting with companies that boycott companies or products made in Israel.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 2, 2019 00:07
1 minute read.
Ron DeSantis visits Brauser Maimonides Academy Jewish Day School, November 2018

Ron DeSantis visits Brauser Maimonides Academy Jewish Day School, November 2018. (photo credit: COURTESY ARROW PHOTOGRAPHY)



A county commission in southeastern Florida unanimously passed a resolution opposing the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel.

The Broward County Commission passed the resolution at a meeting on September 24.



The commission said in the four-page resolution that it “opposes the BDS movement targeting Israel, including all efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel and efforts to target United States companies that are engaged in legal commercial activities,” and “urges Israelis and Palestinians to return to direct negotiations as the only way to achieve an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.



It also notes that “the BDS Movement effectively seeks to destroy the State of Israel as a homeland to the Jewish people, and seeks to establish one or two Palestinian-majority states.”



The Florida state legislature in 2016 passed an anti-BDS bill that prevents Florida state institutions from investing in or contracting with companies that boycott companies or products made in Israel. In April, the state legislature passed a bill that amends the state’s discrimination laws to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led a trade mission to Israel in late May, and convened a state Cabinet meeting at the Knesset.


Related Content

BDS
October 1, 2019
German city withdraws from award to pro-BDS US-Lebanese artist

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings