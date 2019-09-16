German commissioner says local BDS chapter incited against US synagogue

The commissioner of the Hessian federal state government for Jewish life and the fight against anitsemitism has filed a criminal complaint against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement’s chapter in the city of Wiesbaden.



Uwe Becker told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that he made such a move after the chapter shared an anti-Zionist Twitter post on its page that targeted the Jewish state and also led to anti-Jewish incitement.

Becker said that the, "Wiesbaden branch of the antisemitic BDS movement stoked incitement on social media that targeted an American synagogue with antisemitic insults" in September.He added that "Wiesbaden termed the State of Israel, in its statements on social media, as a Zionist colony and the flag of the Jewish state as a symbol of a genocidal, colonialist ideology."The commissioner said he considers the social media statement “deeply antisemitic” and that they exceed the threshold of incitement.He said that their statements demonstrate that “the BDS movement is not only about criticism of Israeli government action, but with the name of 'Zionist colony' denies the existence of the entire state of Israel."Wiesbaden is the capital city of Hesse, with a population of nearly 290,000 people.Becker, who is known to have gone to great lengths to combat rising Jew-hatred in Germany, said that, "This is pure hatred of Israel and the Wiesbaden BDS chapter has very clearly dropped its antisemitic mask."Specifically, he cited statements made by the group about the American synagogue, which it called a “Zionist organization” and said that anyone who “shows the Zionist flag must be confronted with the crimes of the Zionist colony."'"With this statement, BDS Wiesbaden refers to a photograph of the interior of the synagogue, in which, among others, the Israeli flag can be seen," said Becker, adding that "the Wiesbaden chapter emphasizes that graffiti on synagogues 'would not occur if they did not act as messages of the Zionist colony' and 'that a house of prayer should not be decorated with the symbol of a genocidal, colonialist ideology."The Wiesbaden BDS chapter’s Twitter account has only around 150 followers, though it is linked to the main website of the BDS umbrella organization, which has many more. Becker furnished the Post with screenshots of the alleged anti-Jewish incitement.German authorities and judges tend to favor the rights of contemporary antisemites in their rulings. A key exception was in 2015, when a judge in the west German city of Essen, Gauri Sastry, convicted 24-year-old Taylan Can for incitement and hatred against Jews because of his calls to kill Zionists at an anti-Israel protest in 2014.“‘Zionist’ in the language of antisemites is a code for Jew,” Sastry ruled in her groundbreaking legal decision.The German Can, then 24, yelled “death and hate to Zionists” at an anti-Israel rally.The German parliament passed, in May, a non-binding resolution that classified BDS as antisemitic.

