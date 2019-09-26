Montreal federal candidate under fire after anti-Israeli videos surface

A woman holds a sign which reads "Boycott Israel" in front of symbolic coffins while attending a demonstration supporting Palestine, in Berlin August 1, 2014. Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 in response to a surge of rocket attacks by Gaza's dominant Hamas Islamists. Hamas said that Pal. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEFFI LOOS)

A Montreal federal candidate is facing demands to step down after videos surfaced where she defaces Israeli products.



Miranda Gallo, candidate for the New Democratic Party, starred in 2016 videos in which she presented herself as an employee of the organization “Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East” and placed “warning” labels on Israeli products in the store, encouraging Canadians to boycott them. Doing so is against Canadian law.

In response to this, a demand to drop Gallo as a candidate has been issued by B'nai Brith Canada, though it has been declined. The explanation given was that she had since been made aware of the NDP's policy to work toward a two-state solution.“Someone who thinks it's okay to vandalize store products based on the origin of their producer has no role as a candidate for a major Canadian political party,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Not only do Ms. Gallo’s actions demonstrate her anti-Israel bigotry, but they also reveal a profound disrespect for the rule of law.”This is not the first time such a label has caused these kinds of disputes in Canada . As far back as July, the question of whether or not wines made in the West Bank can be considered a product of Israel was brought up, though it was ruled that they would not be.Canada’s B’nai Brith, which is a party to the case, said it was “disappointed” by the ruling. “In our view, it is reasonable and not at all misleading to label wines produced by Israeli citizens in Israeli-controlled territory as ‘Products of Israel.’” It added that “We will be asking the attorney-general to appeal this decision, since we cannot do so as interveners.“The Court’s decision does not give any instruction as to how these wines should be labeled, and B’nai Brith will be making submission to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in that regard,” the organization said.Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Miranda Gallo was a mayoral candidate.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });