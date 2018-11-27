50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Spain apologizes for canceling water polo match against Israel due to BDS

“I wish to express my deepest regret for what happened,” Minister for Sport José Girao wrote in a letter to Israel’s Miri Regev. “Spain is a state governed by law and cannot submit to such groups.”

By JTA
November 27, 2018 17:44
1 minute read.
Water Polo - Women's Gold Medal Match USA v Italy

Water Polo - Women's Gold Medal Match USA v Italy. (photo credit: REUTERS/AI PROJECT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Spain’s minister for sports apologized for the canceling of a water polo match in Barcelona against an Israeli team due to the organizer’s decision to boycott it.

Minister José Girao apologized to his Israeli counterpart Thursday over the canceling earlier this month of an Israeli team’s match against the national women’s team of Spain because the Nautical Club Molins de Rei in a suburb of Barcelona refused to host it.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Amid pressures over the refusal to host the match, organizers offered the Israeli team the choice to play but to refrain from displaying its national flag, in violation of the team’s right under the charter of the Water Polo international federation. The Israeli team declined and the organizers said it had forfeited.

But following more pressure, including by the federation, the hosts finally agreed to host the match with flags, though the stadium was mostly empty, the Israeli news site One reported.

“I wish to express my deepest regret for what happened,” Girao wrote in a letter to Israel’s Miri Regev. “Spain is a state governed by law and cannot submit to such groups,” he added, referencing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Girao said he hoped such events would not recur and that his office would “do everything in its power” to resolve them, he added.

More than 50 Spanish municipalities have endorsed the principles of BDS, the highest number of any European country.

The Spanish judiciary in recent years has cracked down on the practice, which two high courts in Spain have defined as discrimination.
ADVERTISEMENT: Would you discuss genetic disease on a first date? This couple did. Watch the new dramatic comedy, One of Those Dates, and find out why.


JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank Septe
November 26, 2018
Beverly Hills condemns Airbnb West Bank boycott, calls for counter-boycott

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut