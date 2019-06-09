Students in NYC participated in anti-Israel rally on Independence Day

Caption: BDS supporters hold a protest against Israel in South Africa's Gauteng province recently.
(photo credit: BDS SOUTH AFRICA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A student's collective for a Palestinian state rallied on Israel's Independence Day in Brooklyn. The group, according to the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT), called for Israel's elimination repeatedly.
Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine, an offshoot of Students for Justice in Palestine, gathered in the upper East side for the rally the labeled "Nakba 71: The Great Return March Continues."
The term "Nakba" means "catastrophe" in Arabic, referring to the Palestinian catastrophe that was the independence of the Jewish state.
"New York City, you will see, Palestine will be free," the students chanted. "New York City, you will learn, refugees will return."
Brooklyn Assemblyman Ralph Perfetto attended and spoke at the event, blaming Israeli Jews for the antisemitism experiences by US Jews.
"I believe the rise in antisemitism in this country is because of what is happening there," Perfetto said. "Not because of the Jewish people in this country, but because of what is happening over there. And, unfortunately, the Jewish people in this country are suffering for it."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>