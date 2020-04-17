11 hospitalized in coronavirus ward, later found to be negative for virus

Testing for the coronavirus has been halted at the Weitzman Institute after 11 hospitalized elderly were found to not have the coronavirus after previously testing positive.

11 elderly tested positive for the coronavirus, after which they were hospitalized. Nine in Assuta Medical Center and the remaining two in Barzlai Medical Center in Ashdod.

At the same time an investigation into whether a mistake was made similar to 29 elderly from the Zehavit nursing home in Ashkelon, while they were hospitalized, none of them showed symptoms, which is unusual in older patients.