16 Israelis injured in boating accident in Chile

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Foreign Ministry received reports overnight that 16 Israelis were injured when their boat capsized in Southern Chile. The Israelis were traveling with the "Masaot" tour company.
The injured ranged between 60 and 70 years old and were sent to a local hospital. The Israeli consul in chile, Leon Suissa, will arrive at the hospital in the upcoming hours to assist. The Israeli embassador to Chile, Eldad Hayet, and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Foreign Ministry are aiding in the severe incident and are in contact with the injured and the relevant networks in Chile.
A team from the department is in constant contact with the tour organizers in Israel and with the consul in the field and will continue to deal with the event as required.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>