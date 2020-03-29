17th employee at Beersheba Magistrate's Court tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 29, 2020 17:37
A spokesperson for the judiciary announced on Sunday that another employee of the Beersheba Magistrate's Court has tested positive for coronavirus.
The latest announcement brings the total number of infected employees at the Beersheba court to 17, out of a total 30 office workers who have been placed in quarantine since the first infected employee was found ten days ago.
