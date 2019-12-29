2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting in Texas church

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, Dallas Morning News reported.The shooting was reportedly captured on video as the church was streaming its service on YouTube, according to New York Daily News.The gunman opened fire during communion a witness told CBS 11, adding that a church member shot the suspect. Authorities reportedly believe that the shooter is among the two killed and one injured, but do not know if he was one of the injured or killed, CBS 11 reported.The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an "active threat" alert around 11:30 a.m. local time and provided assistance at the scene, according to reports.MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty confirmed to Dallas Morning News that one person died at the scene and the other died on the way to the hospital.Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.