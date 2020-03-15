200 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry

200 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus, 157 of whom are hospitalized and five more are expected to be hospitalized, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning. According to the ministry just two of the 200 are in serious condition, 11 are in moderate condition, 178 are in light condition and four are considered to be recovered. The four patients who recovered have been sent home.The updated number comes one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country would take new measures to curb the spread of the virus, including closing restaurants, cafes and theaters. Additionally, Netanyahu announced that Israel, with the Justice Ministry's permission, would use intelligence tracking tools to digitally coronavirus patients without asking them, which the prime minister admitted Saturday night infringes on personal privacy.