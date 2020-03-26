2,495 Israelis have coronavirus - Health Ministry

Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel will have no choice but to implement a full closure even within the next few days unless there is an immediate improvement in the trend of the number of people infected with coronavirus.



"The steps that we have taken here in Israel are being taken all over the world; however, they are not enough because the number of patients is doubling every three days,” the prime minister said. “In two weeks we are liable to find ourselves with thousands of patients many of whom will be in danger of death.



Israel has increased the number of people it is testing for the virus, which is likely directly tied to the increase in cases. For the last two days, around 6% of those screened for COVID-19 have tested positive. "Therefore, I am already telling you," he continued, "that if we do not see an immediate improvement in the trend, there will be no alternative but to impose a complete lockdown, except for essential needs such as food and medicines. This is a matter of a few days. We are making all of the requisite preparations – logistical and legal."

The number of people with coronavirus in Israel continues to climb on the first day that a series of new restrictions to stop its spread are in place. As of Thursday morning, 2,495 people have been diagnosed with the virus - 41 in serious condition.The Health Ministry reported that the majority of Israelis have mild cases of the virus: 2,315.The new number of cases represents a spike of 495 people between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.