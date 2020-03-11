Second Israeli contracts coronavirus from unknown source

Patient No. 71 was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday, the Health Ministry is reporting that the origin of his infection is unknown.He is in his 60s and is from central Israel.This is the second patient for which the ministry cannot identify from where he contracted COVID-19. The point of contraction for patient No. 29, a Magen David Adom employee who was diagnosed with the virus last week, is also still unknown. Patient No. 29 is a man in his 40s from the center of the country. Here is where we know patient No. 29 traveled:February 28 between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.: Chabad synagogue in Yishuv Einav
February 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Chabad synagogue in Yishuv Einav
March 1 between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.: The Osher Ad supermarket in Petah Tikva
March 1 between 7:30 and 9:00 p.m.: BIG mall in Petah Tikva - shopping at Gali shoes, ZARA, Aldo, Spring a sushi restaurant and New Deli sandwich shop
March 2 between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m.: Voting station in the Yishuv Einav community center
March 3 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Naveh Ora geriatric center on Argaman Street in Jerusalem
March 3 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.: The mall on Shamgar St. in Jerusalem
March 7 between 9 and 10:30 a.m.: Shabbat Zachor prayer service at the Hassidic synagogue in Telz-Stone
March 7 between 7:30 to 8 p.m.: Medical checkup at Elad medical centerThe Health Ministry is asking that anyone who was in the places he visited at those times to enter self-quarantine.The infected person was not in quarantine because he did not know that he was sick, meaning that he could have infected many others without realizing it. The fact that the source of infection is unknown makes it much more difficult to connect and keep track of cases, and prevent new infections.
