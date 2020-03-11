Second Israeli contracts coronavirus from unknown source

Patient No. 71 was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday, the Health Ministry is reporting that the origin of his infection is unknown.He is in his 60s and is from central Israel.This is the second patient for which the ministry cannot identify from where he contracted COVID-19. The point of contraction for patient No. 29, a Magen David Adom employee who was diagnosed with the virus last week, is also still unknown.Patient No. 29 is a man in his 40s from the center of the country.Here is where we know patient No. 29 traveled:Chabad synagogue in Yishuv EinavChabad synagogue in Yishuv EinavThe Osher Ad supermarket in Petah TikvaBIG mall in Petah Tikva - shopping at Gali shoes, ZARA, Aldo, Spring a sushi restaurant and New Deli sandwich shopVoting station in the Yishuv Einav community centerNaveh Ora geriatric center on Argaman Street in JerusalemThe mall on Shamgar St. in JerusalemShabbat Zachor prayer service at the Hassidic synagogue in Telz-StoneMedical checkup at Elad medical centerThe Health Ministry is asking that anyone who was in the places he visited at those times to enter self-quarantine.The infected person was not in quarantine because he did not know that he was sick, meaning that he could have infected many others without realizing it.The fact that the source of infection is unknown makes it much more difficult to connect and keep track of cases, and prevent new infections.