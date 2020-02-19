50-year-old man killed and ten injured in car crash on route 40

A 50-year-old man was killed and ten more were injured in a car crash on Wednesday morning.The crash took place on road 40 near Kastina Juncture and was between a truck and a minibus.MDA evacuated one injured man in severe condition from the scene, along with four in medium condition and five who were lightly injured.MDA paramedic Henry Za'arur said of the crash that "when we arrived on the scene, we noticed a very serious accident, we saw a truck standing on the side of the road, and a minibus that crashed into the rear was crushed severely.""In the front of the minibus, a man of about 50 years old was trapped, suffering from severe systemic injuries and unconscious. In medical examinations we performed, we found no signs of life and we had to determine his death.The injured citizens were evacuated to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.Inspectors who arrived at the scene have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident.The area is experiencing heavy traffic.