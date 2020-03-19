The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
529 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry

An additional Israeli (6 people) was listed as in critical condition Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2020 10:25
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The number of Israelis with coronavirus jumped Thursday morning to 529, according to the Health Ministry.
At press time Wednesday, 433 Israelis were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV2.
The increased number comes after the ministry conducted many more tests Wednesday, so many that the Health Ministry sent out a note informing the public it would not be able to report on the number of infected Israelis as early as usual.
"Because the number of examining sites has risen (20 labs) and the number of daily examinations is higher than before (more than 2,200 tests yesterday and the number continues to rise), gathering and summarizing all the data – including the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus – will take longer," the ministry said in a statement. 
An additional Israeli (6 people) was listed as in critical condition Thursday, but the majority of Israelis (498) have mild symptoms, the ministry reported. Thirteen Israelis are in moderate condition and 12 have recovered. 
So far, 36 Israelis are taking advantage of the country's "coronavirus hotels" to recover. There is one in Jerusalem and one in Tel Aviv.
Also on Thursday, Shalva Dahan, the last patient in hospital at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship was released today, a spokesperson for Sheba said.
Dahan spent 28 days in an isolation room at Sheba after she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus upon her return to the country from the ship. Several hundreds people aboard the boat that docked in Japan caught the virus.
Sheba said that Dahan's last two test for coronavirus came back negative.


