All the travelers who were confirmed to have the virus will be transferred to the Shmuel HaRofeh Medical Center. 41 travelers will stay in the hotel for now which will serve as a place for handling special cases and not for hospitalizing those who are infected. Eight of the travelers are still being tested for the coronavirus and a decision about them will be made once the results are in.

Some 65 members of the Chabad-Lubavitch hassidic group who were staying in quarantine at the Dan Jerusalem hotel after arriving from the US last week among a group of 114 Chabad travelers were confirmed as having been infected with the novel coronavirus on Sunday.