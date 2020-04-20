A joint meeting between Netanyahu and Gantz to start soon

Netanyahu and Gantz already met earlier on Monday and after a 90-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, no unity agreement was made.



Reports suggested that Gantz and Netanyahu disagreed over the Judiciary Committee.



A source involved in the negotiations between the two parties told Ynet early Monday morning that an agreement could be signed and that the negotiation teams spoke throughout the night and arrived to an agreement concerning the prime ministerial rotation between Gantz and Netanyahu.

Blue and White and Likud issued a joint statement revealing that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be meeting soon.