IDF hits targets in Gaza Strip after rocket fired into Israeli territory

One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel on Tuesday night triggering a red alert in an open area, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday night that IDF tanks struck three sites belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the earlier rocket fire.One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel on Tuesday night triggering a red alert in an open area, according to an IDF spokesperson.

No injuries or damages were reported.



The rocket fire was the first in about 40 days. The last rocket fire from the Gaza Strip was reported at the end of March, when one rocket was fired from Gaza and fell in an open area in southern Israel. The IDF responded to the rocket fire in March by attacking "military positions and infrastructure used for underground activity by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip," according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Tzvi Joffery contributed to this report.