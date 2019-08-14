Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A$AP Rocky convicted of assault by Swedish court, sentence suspended

By REUTERS
August 14, 2019 15:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

STOCKHOLM - A Swedish court convicted US rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed down a suspended sentence on Wednesday following a high-profile trial that led President Donald Trump to question the fairness of Sweden's legal system.

The court also convicted two members of A$AP Rocky's entourage of the same crime."In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen" the court said in a statement.

"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 in connection with a street brawl on June 30 and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 14, 2019
Car bombs hit government military base in southern Somalia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings