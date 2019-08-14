A$AP Rocky convicted of assault by Swedish court, sentence suspended

STOCKHOLM - A Swedish court convicted US rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed down a suspended sentence on Wednesday following a high-profile trial that led President Donald Trump to question the fairness of Sweden's legal system.



The court also convicted two members of A$AP Rocky's entourage of the same crime."In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen" the court said in a statement.



"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."



A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 in connection with a street brawl on June 30 and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });