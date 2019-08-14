A$AP Rocky convicted of assault by Swedish court, sentence suspended

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
STOCKHOLM - A Swedish court convicted US rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed down a suspended sentence on Wednesday following a high-profile trial that led President Donald Trump to question the fairness of Sweden's legal system.
The court also convicted two members of A$AP Rocky's entourage of the same crime."In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen" the court said in a statement.
"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 in connection with a street brawl on June 30 and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
