A Jewish man was assaulted by several men in London before dawn on Monday, the Metropolitan Police told The Jerusalem Post.

Police said that they arrived at the scene of the incident in Golders Green within six minutes of being summoned and spoke to the victim. The man, in his 20s, had to go to a hospital for injuries to his face and back.

Police said that no arrests had been made by Monday night, but that the assault was being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

The Jewish Chronicle identified the victim as 22-year-old Israeli Shalev Ben Yakar.

Ben Yakar told the Chronicle that he had stepped out of his apartment late at night in order to talk to friends from South America without disturbing his roommates, but when a group of five or six men heard him speaking in Hebrew, they attacked him.

Injuries of Shalev Ben Yakar, who was assaulted at Golders Green on Monday. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The group of men chased him, shouting in Arabic

The group of men reportedly chased him, shouting in Arabic, before catching him. The Chronicle reported they dragged him across the road, tore his clothes, and beat him until he almost lost consciousness.

Pictures of the victim show wounds across his forehead, nose, and cheeks, with bruises across his back and face.

This comes just weeks after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green.

"This is yet another appalling attack in the heart of the Jewish community in Golders Green," said the Jewish Leadership Council. "Our thoughts are with the victim and his family."

JLC called for a robust response from law enforcement.

The Community Security Trust told The Jerusalem Post that it is providing support to the victim and his family.

“This was a violent and appalling attack in the heart of Golders Green," CST said.

The Israeli Embassy to the UK said that it was unacceptable that a person could be put in danger simply for speaking a language.

"Another attack in the heart of London’s Jewish community," the embassy said on X. Such attacks are becoming commonplace. "Action must [be] taken swiftly and decisively to ensure that this does not continue."