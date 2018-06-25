AG Mandelblit: 'God forbid that this law should pass'

Breaking news.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit addressed the Knesset on Monday and said "God forbid if this law should pass" during a debate on the new ministerial legal counsel law being debated.
The new law would grant the authority of appointing legal counsels to government ministries to the ministers who head the office, with some arguing the move would politicize the role.
"I am here to protect the rule of law," said Mandelblit. "Legal counsels shoudn't advance the positions of the ministers, only that of the law."
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, defended the law, arguing that it was necessary to allow ministers to advance their agendas with like-minded legal counsels.
"We need to trust the political leaders," said Shaked, "we are not criminals."