The US is considering offering asylum to Britain’s Jews amid rising antisemitism in the UK, Robert Garson, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, told The Telegraph on Sunday.

Garson - who was born in Manchester - told the paper that he had been in talks with the State Department about providing sanctuary for Jews fleeing antisemitism, given "the UK is no longer a safe place for Jews."

Garson told The Telegraph that the terrorist attack on a Manchester synagogue and the widespread Jew-hatred post-Hamas's October 7 massacre might mean that British Jews could seek refuge in the US.

"When I look at what is going on with Jews in Britain, and when I look at the changing demographics, I don’t believe – and I have discussed this with people in the Trump administration – that there is a future for Jews in the United Kingdom," he said. "For me, that is particularly sad."

Garson said he had raised the idea with Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the Trump administration's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, last month.

Yehuda Kaploun and Donald Trump. (credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)

Sofer: Israel is the home for Jews around the world

Responding to the article, Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said: "The home of British Jewry, and of Jews around the world, is the State of Israel."

He added that his ministry is working to advance Aliyah through a wide range of programs that provide guidance and support for successful integration into community life, employment, and housing.