Abbas refuses to accept tax revenues from Israel following deductions

The Palestinians will not accept any tax revenues as long as Israel continues to deduct payments made to families of security prisoners and "martyrs," Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday.



Abbas, who was speaking during a meeting of the PA government in Ramallah, claimed that Israel was trying, by all means, to "legitimize the deductions" it makes from the tax and revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinians.

Praising Europe’s support for the Palestinians, Abbas told his cabinet ministers: “As you know, Europe invented Zionism and Israel, and I know this bothers Israel. Let’s not fool ourselves. That’s what history says. If anyone can refute this, please come forward.”"In the end, Israel will return our money in our way, and not in its way," Abbas said. He accused Israel of "stealing or deducting the money belonging to martyrs, the wounded and security prisoners."Because of the Israeli measure, Abbas said, the PA will not be able to pay its employees full salaries. He pointed out that in the past two months the employees received only half of their salaries. This month, because of the holy month of Ramadan, the employees will receive 60% of their salaries, Abbas added.He expressed hope that the Palestinians would display patience in face of the financial crisis resulting from Israel’s move.“We’re talking with Israel about the financial issue,” Abbas said. He noted that PA Minister for Civilian Affairs Hussein Sheikh met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the issue.Abbas said that he will never accept Israel’s decision to deduct payments from the tax and tariff revenues, regardless of the price.“At this stage, we have decided to go to the world to explain the situation,” he said.Abbas criticized the US administration for violating “written agreements” with the Palestinians, especially by closing the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington DC, moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “We talked with the Americans about these issues more than a year ago and agreed that they would not do these things,” he said. “We’re capable of saying and doing things in response [to these decisions]. We’re not challenging America, but we have dignity and rights.”Referring to US President Donald Trump’s upcoming plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the “deal of the century,” Abbas said there’s nothing left for the Palestinians to expect from the plan. “Many parties are telling us that we need to be patient and wait,” he said. “But wait for what? We’ve been patient for 70 years, and we are ready to wait another 10 and 20 years. But wait for what? We have already announced our position; we are against the deal of the century.”The PA president said that despite the US administration’s decisions, he has not closed all doors with the Trump administration and Congress. “We’re not opposed to dialogue if they want it,” he said.Abbas repeated his charge that Israel has failed to implement all the agreements signed with the Palestinians since the 1993 Oslo Accords. The Palestinians, he said, want to live with Israel in peace. “You don’t choose your neighbor,” he said. “These are my neighbors and I have to reach understandings with them, but not at any cost.”Abbas said he was not pinning high hopes on promises by Arab states to provide the Palestinians with a financial safety net in light of Israel’s measures. “We asked for $100 million each month,” he said, referring to his speech before the recent Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Egypt. “We told them to consider it a loan which will be returned. When we get our money back from Israel, we will pay the loan. But until now, we haven’t received an answer [from the Arab states].”

