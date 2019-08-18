Afghan president says Taliban can't escape blame for deadly bombing

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday the Taliban could not escape blame for a "barbaric" suicide bomb attack on a wedding hall in the capital, Kabul, that killed 63 people.
"The Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said in a post on Twitter.
The blast late on Saturday wounded more than 180 people, with many women and children among the casualties, officials said.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});