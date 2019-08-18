Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Afghan president says Taliban can't escape blame for deadly bombing

By REUTERS
August 18, 2019 09:28
KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday the Taliban could not escape blame for a "barbaric" suicide bomb attack on a wedding hall in the capital, Kabul, that killed 63 people.


"The Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said in a post on Twitter.

The blast late on Saturday wounded more than 180 people, with many women and children among the casualties, officials said.


