Afghan president says Taliban can't escape blame for deadly bombing

KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday the Taliban could not escape blame for a "barbaric" suicide bomb attack on a wedding hall in the capital, Kabul, that killed 63 people.





"The Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame for they provide platform for terrorists," Ghani said in a post on Twitter. The blast late on Saturday wounded more than 180 people, with many women and children among the casualties, officials said.

