Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Ariel resigns

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Ariel filed his resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.



"I thank you for your trust and cooperation working under your leadership," Ariel wrote in his letter to Netanayhu. "I hope that the next agriculture minister continues to promote Israeli farmers and agriculture."

In his letter to Netanyahu, Ariel mentioned it is written "as we discussed," a discussion they held on the phone on Saturday. According to National Unity officials, Netanyahu told Ariel that it doesn't make sense for a party with 7 seats to have 4 ministerial portfolios.Ariel has served as a member of the Knesset for 19 years, essentially joining in 2001 after the murder of Rehavam Zeevi, grabbing his spot.Ariel quit the Knesset even before the April 2019 elections, but remained in office as the agriculture minister since.

