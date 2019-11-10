Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Ariel resigns

Ariel quit the Knesset even before the April 2019 elections, but remained in office as the agriculture minister since.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 10, 2019 10:29
Uri Ariel

Uri Ariel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Uri Ariel filed his resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

"I thank you for your trust and cooperation working under your leadership," Ariel wrote in his letter to Netanayhu. "I hope that the next agriculture minister continues to promote Israeli farmers and agriculture."

In his letter to Netanyahu, Ariel mentioned it is written "as we discussed," a discussion they held on the phone on Saturday. According to National Unity officials, Netanyahu told Ariel that it doesn't make sense for a party with 7 seats to have 4 ministerial portfolios.

Ariel has served as a member of the Knesset for 19 years, essentially joining in 2001 after the murder of Rehavam Zeevi, grabbing his spot.

Ariel quit the Knesset even before the April 2019 elections, but remained in office as the agriculture minister since.


Related Content

Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz
November 10, 2019
Attorney threatens to 'sue whoever caused the leak' in Case 4000

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings