Ahmad Tibi: Jordanian prisoners to be released in an hour

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 10:49
Jordanian prisoners Hiba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri are going to be released from jail in an hour and return to Jordan from Israel, MK Ahmad Tibi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Israel said it would release the two, who were jailed on suspicion that they constituted a security risk, as a step toward ending the crisis between Jerusalem and Amman.Jordan last week had recalled its ambassador, Ghassan al-Majali, to protest the arrest. Based on an agreement worked out between Jerusalem and Amman, Majali stated it would return to Israel.


