NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Airbnb lobbies local Japan governments to ease curbs for Olympics

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is lobbying local governments in Japan to ease curbs on short-term home rentals during next year's Tokyo Olympics, seeking to counter a thicket of rules imposed last year.
Japan's short-term home rental market plunged after Japan introduced a law requiring hosts to register with local governments and imposing other restrictions that prompted many to drop the service.

Airbnb Japan country manager Yasuyuki Tanabe said the San Francisco-based company would seek tie-ups with local governments, asking them to craft exemptions to the rental curbs during next year's Games.

The company expects to reach agreements with partnerships with some local government in the Kanto area around Tokyo, but Tanabe did not name any.

Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide accommodation for the world's biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities.

The partnership runs from the Tokyo 2020 Games next year until 2028 and covers five Olympics and Paralympics events.

The deal is worth $500 million, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter. Tanabe declined to provide any forward-looking numbers at a Tokyo news conference.

The Japanese government exempts short-term rental hosts from the national law when demand for accommodation is expected to jump because big events. Local governments are authorized to run the service.

Airbnb used those exemptions during this year's Rugby World Cup in the city of Kamaishi and four other places, which saw guest arrivals spike by 135% from a year earlier, the company said.

"There aren't many events as exciting as the Olympics," Tanabe said. "We have many ways to participate in this event, but one way is to become a host for short-term stay."

Japan's temporary lodging law limits home sharing to 180 days a year, a cap that hosts say makes it difficult to turn a profit. It leaves final decision-making up to local governments, many of which have imposed even stricter rules, citing security concerns.

Airbnb's listings plummeted just before the law went into effect. Airbnb would not say how far its numbers had fell from the pre-law high of 62,000, but a week before the law kicked local governments approved just 150 listings.

Airbnb said its listings have rebounded to 90,000.

Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 10:56 AM
Russian court rejects appeal by ex-U.S. Marine held on spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 10:34 AM
Iran says calm has been restored after fuel price hike unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 10:23 AM
Netanyahu holds coalition talks with Liberman
U.S. says South Korea can do more on costs after talks break down
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 09:48 AM
Bezalel Smotrich: With Avigdor Lieberman there is a will to move forward
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 09:00 AM
Malta arrests suspected middleman in journalist’s murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
Minister Israel Katz: No real chance of forming a right-wing government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
U.S. never raised issues of troop reduction or pullout from S.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:36 AM
Small in numbers, Thai Catholics preserve centuries-old traditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:06 AM
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to hold meeting with military chiefs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 07:26 AM
Turkey detains 133 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 07:09 AM
IDF: Iron dome intercepts four missiles launched from Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:33 AM
Explosions heard in Damascus - Syrian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:15 AM
Red alert in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by