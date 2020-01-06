The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Airstrikes target Iranian militias in east Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 6, 2020 22:57
Airstrikes reportedly targeted Iranian militias near Albukamal in eastern Syria near the Iraq-Syria border, according to local news source Deir Ezzor 24.
Albukamal is home to a major Iranian base.
US created 'global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor' by killing Soleimani
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 10:19 PM
UK reduces staff at Iran, Iraq embassies after Soleimani's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 10:06 PM
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:21 PM
Qatar Emir discusses with Iraqi PM efforts to reduce tension
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:19 PM
US bolsters Kenya base security after Americans killed in attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:18 PM
China's UN ambassador urges US not to use more force in Middle East
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:16 PM
Trump administration officials to brief US Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:15 PM
UN special representative for Libya to other countries: 'Keep out'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:13 PM
'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani tells Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 09:12 PM
EU chief calls on Iran to return to nuclear deal limits
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 08:03 PM
UK foreign minister Raab urges diplomatic solution to Iran tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:49 PM
US briefs NATO over Iran strike, avoids European criticism
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:37 PM
Lawyer fails to narrow Nike indictment; US judge cites Cosby case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:33 PM
US implements plan to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:30 PM
Iraqi PM spoke with Germany's Merkel about foreign troop withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2020 07:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies