All 38 miners rescued after German mine explosion

BERLIN - A rescue operation for dozens of miners after an explosion in eastern Germany was successful on Friday, police said on Twitter
"All people could be recovered," police in the adjacent city of Halle said.
The explosion occurred earlier in the morning in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, some 150 kilometres (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.
