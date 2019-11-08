Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

All 38 miners rescued after German mine explosion

By REUTERS
November 8, 2019 12:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - A rescue operation for dozens of miners after an explosion in eastern Germany was successful on Friday, police said on Twitter 

"All people could be recovered," police in the adjacent city of Halle said.

The explosion occurred earlier in the morning in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, some 150 kilometres (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 8, 2019
Benny Gantz: We fear that Likud is not interested in unity gov., exploring other options

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings