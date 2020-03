While the soldiers who return from travel abroad will not be able to return to duty they will not have to be in quarantine unless returning from countries affected from the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon 2,100 IDF soldiers have entered quarantine, the majority of whom recently returned from vacations overseas or came into contact with someone who was diagnosed with the virus. Another 300 soldiers have returned to their units after spending two weeks in quarantine.

Any IDF soldier returning to Israel from trips abroad, even from countries not on the Health Ministry’s quarantine list, will not be allowed to serve for two weeks, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman announced on Monday.