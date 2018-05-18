May 18 2018
Sivan, 4, 5778
Ambassador Danon responds to Kuwait's UN draft resolution on Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 18, 2018 07:58
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to Kuwait's draft resolution to the Security Council for a UN force in Gaza on Friday, stating, "This is a new low for cynicism and distortion in support of Hamas' war crimes."

The resolution was circulated to the members of the Security Council and called for the deployment of an international force to protect Gaza residents.

Danon's statement announced Israel's intention to "continue to defend its sovereignty and the security of its citizens against the terror and murderous violence of Hamas." He added, "This shameful draft resolution is a proposal to support Hamas' war crimes against Israel and the residents of Gaza who are being sent to die for the sake of preserving Hamas' rule."



May 18, 2018
