Delta Airlines temporarily suspends flights to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 11, 2020 05:18
Delta Airlines officially announced Tuesday that it is suspending its operations for the New York - Tel Aviv line from March 14 to March 24.
Former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 03:56 AM
South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, total 7,755
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 03:44 AM
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah possibly infected with coronavirus - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/11/2020 03:35 AM
Mainland China reports 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 03:09 AM
Afghan govt to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails - decree
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:11 AM
If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic - committee member
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:07 AM
IDF thwarts attack near Highway 465 in West Bank, two suspects arrested
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/11/2020 01:55 AM
Afghanistan electoral crisis delays naming of negotiating team
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 01:14 AM
UK minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:49 AM
Turkish health minister says first coronavirus patient confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:31 AM
Israeli coronavirus patient 64: An IDF soldier returning from vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:47 PM
Israel reports three more coronavirus patients, bringing total to 64
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:31 PM
Number of Palestinians diagnosed with coronavirus rises to 30
Health Ministry announces coronavirus patients Nos. 59, 60, 61
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 08:56 PM
Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 08:18 PM
