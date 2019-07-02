Amir Peretz to postpone victory speech due to Ethiopian protests

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Amir Peretz announced that he would be postponing his victory speech due to the protests by Ethiopians on Tuesday night.
"This is a very exciting evening for me and I feel the weight of my responsibility," Peretz said. "This evening should bring hope to the hearts of all peace-loving citizens. I thank all those who supported me and the other candidates, Itzik Shmuli and Sivan Shafir, who are an important part of the leadership of this party and the next generation."
"I have decided not to hold victory celebrations because of the deep social rift that is intensifying before our eyes," Peretz continued. "The severe outbursts of protests by Ethiopian Israelis is an expression of the many years of discrimination that they carry with them. Tomorrow we will take all necessary actions to unite the party and turn it into a political home for every Israeli.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>