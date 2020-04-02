Israel's coronavirus: 31 dead, 6,211 infected - 107 in serious condition

Five more Israelis died of the novel coronavirus in less than 24 hours, bringing the country's total dead to 31.Victim 27 is a 77-year-old man with preexisting conditions. He was being treated at HaEmek Medical Center in Afula. Victim 28 is a 95-year-old man who was being treated at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. Victim 29 is a 78-year-old man who was being treated at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Victim 30 is an 87-year-old man who was being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. He was the third resident of Mishan senior living facility to die of the disease. Victim 31 is a 72-year-old man who was being treated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. As of Thursday morning, there are 6, 211 people with the virus in Israel, according to the Health Ministry. Of those, 107 are in serious condition - 83 who are intubated.Among the new diagnoses is Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, who lives in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, and his wife.News of the additional victims came after a late-night briefing by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov, which included a list of new restrictions on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak and the rest of the Israeli public.Beginning Thursday, all Israelis are expected to wear masks in public places. In addition, any Israeli returning from anywhere abroad will now be required to go directly into isolation at a coronavirus hotel for 14 days."We are in a global state of emergency," the prime minister said in his remarks.He also reminded the public that they should celebrate their upcoming Passover, Ramadan or Easter celebrations solely with their nuclear families so as to help reduce infection in the country."A small Seder is a safe Seder," Netanyahu said.