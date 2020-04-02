The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel's coronavirus: 31 dead, 6,211 infected - 107 in serious condition

Families asked to celebrate Passover alone * Israelis expected to wear masks in public places * Nearly full closure on haredi city of Bnei Brak

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 09:35
The empty roads of Tel Aviv on March 27, 2020. The daily Israeli life has largely shut down with more cases of people being infected by the Coronavirus. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The empty roads of Tel Aviv on March 27, 2020. The daily Israeli life has largely shut down with more cases of people being infected by the Coronavirus.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Five more Israelis died of the novel coronavirus in less than 24 hours, bringing the country's total dead to 31.
Victim 27 is a 77-year-old man with preexisting conditions. He was being treated at HaEmek Medical Center in Afula. Victim 28 is a 95-year-old man who was being treated at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. Victim 29 is a 78-year-old man who was being treated at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Victim 30 is an 87-year-old man who was being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. He was the third resident of Mishan senior living facility to die of the disease. Victim 31 is a 72-year-old man who was being treated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.
As of Thursday morning, there are 6, 211 people with the virus in Israel, according to the Health Ministry. Of those, 107 are in serious condition - 83 who are intubated.
Among the new diagnoses is Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, who lives in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, and his wife.
News of the additional victims came after a late-night briefing by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov, which included a list of new restrictions on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak and the rest of the Israeli public.
Beginning Thursday, all Israelis are expected to wear masks in public places. In addition, any Israeli returning from anywhere abroad will now be required to go directly into isolation at a coronavirus hotel for 14 days.
"We are in a global state of emergency," the prime minister said in his remarks.
He also reminded the public that they should celebrate their upcoming Passover, Ramadan or Easter celebrations solely with their nuclear families so as to help reduce infection in the country.
"A small Seder is a safe Seder," Netanyahu said. 



Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by