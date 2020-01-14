Apple rejects claims it did not provide assistance in Pensacola probe

Apple Inc on Monday said it rejects "the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance" in the investigation into a shooting in Pensacola, Florida, last month.Apple's comments came after US Attorney General William Barr called the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base "an act of terrorism" and called on the technology company to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation unlock two iPhones involved in the case.In its statement, Apple said it responded to all queries from law enforcement officials and turned over all information that it had access to. The company said it received the first inquiry on Jan. 6 but was not notified of a second iPhone until Jan. 8. It also said its engineering teams "recently had a call to provide additional technical assistance" to the FBI.