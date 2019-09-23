Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 35 civilians killed by Afghan forces in southern Helmand province

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 11:52
At least 35 civilians were killed and 13 people were injured during an attack conducted by the Afghan government forces in southern Helmand province, two provincial officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Afghan forces raided a house that the officals said was being used by the Taliban to train suicide bombers, but during the attack a wedding venue situated adjacent the target came under fire.

"35 civilians were killed and 13 are injured. These people were attending a wedding party near to the attack site in Khaksar area of Musa Qala district," said Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council member.

A second provincial council member, Abdul Majid Akhundzadah said 40 people, all civilians, were killed in the attack.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
