At least 7 dead in riot at Guatemalan maximum security prison

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
At least seven people were shot dead and four were wounded on Sunday in a prison riot in Guatemala, according to local authorities, who said they had wrested back control.
The riot spun out of a brawl among prisoners in the Pavoncito maximum security prison, said prison spokesman Rudy Esquivel.
Volunteer firefighters reported that four people were transferred to hospital and at least seven inmates died from bullet wounds, according to local newspaper, Prensa Libre.
"The incident happened in an area of isolation. No guard was injured or deceased," Esquivel told local media.
Authorities have since retaken control, he added.
At least 12 inmates died in a riot in July 2013 at the same prison, in the town of Fraijanes, about 12 miles from the Guatemalan capital.
The reason for the fight and the names of the victims was not immediately known.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>