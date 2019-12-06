The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

At least eight killed in Kenya in suspected Islamist militant attack

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 21:40
Several people were killed on Friday when suspected Islamist militants attacked a bus in Kenya near the border with Somalia, police and local media outlets said.
Stephen Ng'etich, the police commander for Wajir county, told Reuters the bus had been attacked in an area called Kotulo, without providing details of casualties."A group of armed men ambushed a bus travelling to northern Kenya this evening ... We suspect al Shabaab was involved," he said, referring to the Islamist militant group from Somalia.
Al Shabaab has targeted Kenya many times since the East African nation sent its troops across the border to fight the militants in their homeland in October 2011.
The local privately-owned Citizen TV channel said that eight people had been killed. Police spokesman Charles Owino said "lives are believed to have been lost", without giving details.
The Medina Bus Company vehicle was travelling between Wajir and Mandera when it was ambushed at about 5.30 pm local time (1430 GMT), Owino said in a statement.
Ismail Adan, a resident, said those who were killed were ordered out of the bus and shot at close range. Police did not immediately comment on this.
Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:20 PM
Gunmen kill 6 people near protest site in central Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:07 PM
US recorded 15 cases of measles over the past month
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:13 PM
US has not yet decided whether to hold UN meeting on North Korea rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:08 PM
Russia calls new U.S. sanctions over hacking a 'propaganda attack'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:07 PM
Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:02 PM
U.S. imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights, corruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:00 PM
Teenager who threw boy from London Tate Modern platform admits attempted murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:41 PM
Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:40 PM
Islamist rebels kill at least 17 in eastern Congo - local official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:35 PM
US lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:23 PM
Netanyahu: Gantz will not budge in negotiations to prevent elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 06:00 PM
Thousands of Palestinians protest at the Gaza Strip border, 27 injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 05:58 PM
Eritrean in his 20s dies of his wounds after being stabbed in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 05:57 PM
Turkey says left alone to fight terrorism after no agreement at NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 05:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by