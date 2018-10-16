Netanyahu attorney Jacob Weinroth passes away

Breaking news.
Attorney Jacob Weinroth passed away this morning at the age of 71.
Weinroth represented many high profile cases and personalities in Israel, among them Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu shared his condolence on Twitter: "My wife, Sara, and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved attorney Jacob Weinroth. Jacob was wondrous in his personality, his wisdom, his sharp mind, his sense of justice and his loyalty to his people. This is a great loss for his family, acquaintances and admirers, and this is a great loss to the world of Israeli law. We embrace Giselle and all the Weinroth family who are dear to us as our own family. May he be of blessed memory."
