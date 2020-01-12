Australian PM proposes high-powered inquiry into bushfires response

After weeks of criticism over the handling of the bushfires scorching Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he will propose a national review into the response to the disaster, as the fires claimed another firefighter's life.With the Australian bush burning for nearly three months now, killing 28 people, claiming 2,000 homes and raging across millions of acres of land and wildlife, the crisis is becoming increasingly political.Morrison said he would propose a powerful judicial inquiry, known as the Royal Commission, into the handling of the fires."There is obviously a need for a national review of the response," Morrison said in an interview with ABC television.