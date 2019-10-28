Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom, after he was killed in a commando raid on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose further details, including how or where the ritual was performed.

