Balloons found in open field in the Negev, suspected to be incendiary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 13:00
A bunch of balloons were found in Shaar Hanegev on Sunday morning with a suspicious object tied to the end, suspected of being an incendiary device.A police sapper (bomb disposal agent) was called to handle the situation.
