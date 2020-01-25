Balloons with 'suspicious object' land in southern Israel on January 25, 2020 (Credit: Israel Police)

On Saturday morning Israel Police foreign press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld confirmed that a "suspicious object" fell in southern Israel. The Israel Police statement in Hebrew said that the object was attached to a cluster of balloons.“We confirm that a suspicious object landed in an open area south of the Negev region, bomb disposal experts are at the scene. No injuries or damage caused. Bomb disposal experts continue to patrol the south and respond to any suspicious objects or balloons that have fallen,” said Rosenfeld.