Barak forms new anti-Netanyahu party

Former prime minister Ehud Barak made a political comeback at age 77 on Wednesday, forming a new party, whose goal is to defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv, Barak vowed that his as yet unnamed party would be the basis for more political bonds. He said he decided to reveal the party before it had a name or a logo, because he felt the urgency to attack Netanyahu’s effort to cancel the September 17 election.

“I know Netanyahu, and he has come to the end of his path,” Barak said. “As your former commander, I have to tell you, it is forbidden for you to remain in power.

This is your last chance to leave at your own initiative.”

Barak reached out to the leaders of Blue and White, calling them his former soldiers. But he criticized them for seeking a national-unity government with Likud and their campaign strategy.

“What matters most is the size of the political block not the size of a party,” Barak said. “Blue and White did not have fire in its stomach, did not have the drive to fight.”

Barak sponsored a poll that found that his party could win 11 seats. He was joined at the press conference by former IDF chief of staff Yair Golan, socioeconomic activist Yifat Biton and peace activist Kobi Richter.

Labor leadership candidate Itzik Shmuli welcomed Barak's political comeback and said he wanted Labor to create a political bond with his new party.

The Likud responded that it would not interfere in how the Left divides up its votes among Barak, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz.

