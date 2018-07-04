Belgium issues warrant for man arrested in France over Iran opposition bomb plot

Breaking news.
PARIS - Belgium has issued a European arrest warrant for a man of Iranian origin that is being held in France suspected of being involved in an alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally on the outskirts of Paris, a French judicial source said.
Belgium authorities are already investigating two Belgians of Iranian origin whom they arrested on Saturday, on the day of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) meeting, with 500 grams of the homemade explosive TATP and a detonation device found in their car.
The exiled Iranian opposition group's meeting was attended by Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
"A European arrest warrant has been issued (for the suspect held in Paris) by the Belgian authorities," the French judicial source said on Wednesday.
An Austria-based Iranian diplomat is also being questioned in Germany over the incident.
Iran has said it had nothing to do with the plot and was willing to help with the investigation. It has accused the People's Mujahideen, the main component of the NCRI, of being responsible.