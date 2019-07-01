Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

German Electra Airway flight lands safely at Ben Gurion Airport amid scare

The in-coming flight from Cologne reported issues with one of the wheels of the plane. Many emergency teams were dispatched to the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 1, 2019 16:35
1 minute read.
A plane of Electra Airways

A plane of Electra Airways. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
Electra Airway flight from Cologne Germany to Ben Gurion Airport landed safely after Israeli Air Force jets were sent to inspect it and emergency teams dispatched to the airport after the crew reported a tear on one of the landing wheels. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the emergency teams and the airport response to the emergency,  calling the news "good" he congratulated them for their "outstanding preparation."

Ben Gurion Airport authority declared an emergency level 3 situation, as faulty tires might catch fire due to the intense speed and heat generated when a plane lands. As fuel tanks are located close to the wings of the plane where the wheels are, the worst scenario was of a massive explosion during the landing, Channel 12 reported.

Roughly 152 passengers and air-crew members were on the flight.



Police officers, fire fighters and first response teams were at Ben Gurion Airport to ensure maximum safety of passengers and crew.

Among Israeli whatsapp users a message began circulating asking people to recite Psalms to ensure the well being of those trapped on the plane.
     

